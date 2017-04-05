vCNS to NSX Upgrades – Host Upgrades

Host Upgrades

Place DRS in to manual mode (Do not disable DRS) Click Networking & Securityand then click Installation. Click the Host Preparation

All clusters in your infrastructure are displayed.

For each cluster, click Update or Install in the Installation Status column. Each host in the cluster receives the new logical switch software.

The host upgrade initiates a host scan. The old VIBs are removed (though they are not completely deleted until after the reboot). New VIBs are installed on the altboot partition. To view the new VIBs on a host that has not yet rebooted, you can run the esxcli software vib list –rebooting-image | grep esx command.]

Monitor the installation until the Installation Status column displays a green check mark After manually evacuating the hosts, select the cluster and click the Resolve The Resolveaction attempts to complete the upgrade and reboot all hosts in the cluster. If the host reboot fails for any reason, the Resolve action halts. Check the hosts in the Hosts and Clusters view, make sure the hosts are powered on, connected, and contain no running VMs. Then retry the Resolve action. You may have to repeat the above process for each host. You can confirm connectivity by performing the following checks Verify that VXLAN segments are functional. Make sure to set the packet size correctly and include the don’t fragment bit. Ping between two VMs that are on same virtual wire but on two different hosts (one host that has been upgraded and one host that has not) From a Windows VM: ping -l 1472 –f <dest VM> From a Linux VM: ping -s 1472 –M do <dest VM> Ping between two hosts’ VTEP interfaces. ping ++netstack=vxlan -d -s 1572 <dest VTEP IP> All virtual wires from your 5.5 infrastructure are renamed to NSX logical switches, and the VXLAN column for the cluster says Enabled

For more information in this series please continue on to the next part