vCNS to NSX Upgrades – Pre Upgrade Steps

Pre-Upgrade Steps

One or more days before the upgrade, do the following:

Verify that vCNS is at least version (See point 8 Below) Check you are running one of the following recommended builds vSphere 5.5U3 or vSphere 6.0U2 Verify that all required ports are open (please see appendix A) Verify that your vSphere environment has sufficient resource for the NSX components.

Verify that all your applicable vSphere clusters have sufficient resource to allow DRS to migrate running workloads during the host preparation stage (n+1). Verify that you can retrieve uplink port name information for vSphere Distributed Switches. See VMware KB 2129200 for further information. (Note. This is not applicable to NHS Manchester as we are expected to upgrade to NSX 6.2.4) Ensure that forward and reverse DNS, NTP as well as Lookup Service is working. If any vShield Endpoint partner services are deployed, verify compatibility before upgrading: Consult the VMware Compatibility Guide for Networking and Security.

Consult the partner documentation for compatibility and upgrade details If you have Data Security in your environment, uninstall it before upgrading vShield Manager. Check all running edges are on the same latest version as the vShield Manager i.e. Verify that the vShield Manager vNIC adaptor is VMXNET3.this should be the case if running vShield Manager version however the e1000 vNIC may have been retained if you have previously upgraded the vShield Manager. In order to replace the vNIC follow the steps in KB 2114813. This in part involves deploying a fresh vShield Manager and restoring the configuration. See Appendix C or (http://kb.vmware.com/lb/2114813) Increase the vShield Manager memory to 16GB.

Pre-Upgrade Validation Steps

Immediately before you begin the upgrade, do the following to validate the existing installation.

Identify administrative user IDs and passwords. Verify that forward and reverse name resolution is working for all components. Verify you can log in to all vSphere and vShield components. Note the current versions of vShield Manager, vCenter Server, ESXi and vShield Check Multicast address ranges are valid (The recommended multicast address range starts at 239.0.1.0/24 and excludes 239.128.0.0/24.) Verify that VXLAN segments are functional. Make sure to set the packet size correctly and include the don’t fragment bit. Ping between two VMs that are on same virtual wire but on two different hosts. From a Windows VM: ping -l 1472 –f <dest VM> From a Linux VM: ping -s 1472 –M do <dest VM> Ping between two hosts’ VTEP interfaces. ping ++netstack=vxlan -d -s 1572 <dest VTEP IP> Validate North-South connectivity by pinging out from a VM. Visually inspect the vShield environment to make sure all status indicators are green, normal, or deployed. Verify that syslog is configured. If possible, in the pre-upgrade environment, create some new components and test their functionality. Validate netcpad and vsfwd user-world agent (UWA) connections. On an ESXi host, run esxcli network vswitch dvs vmware vxlan network list –vds-name= and check the controller connection state. On vShield Manager, run the show tech-support save session command, and search for “5671” to ensure that all hosts are connected to vShield Manager. Check Firewall functionality via Telnet or netcat to confirm the edge firewalls are working as expected.

Verify that you have a current backup of the vShield Manager, vCenter and other vCloud Networking and Security components. See Appendix B for the necessary steps to accomplish this. Purge old logs from the vShield Manager “Purge log Manager” and “purge log system” Take a snapshot of the vShield Manager, including its virtual memory. Take a backup of the vDS Create a Tech Support Bundle. Record Segment ID’s and Multicast address ranges in use Increase the memory on the vShield Manager to 16GB and 4 vCPU. Ensure that forward and reverse domain name resolution is working, using the nslookup command. If VUM is in use in the environment, ensure that the bypassVumEnabled flag is set to true in vCenter. This setting configures the EAM to install the VIBs directly to the ESXi hosts even when the VUM is installed and/or not available. Download and stage the upgrade bundle, validate with md5sum. Do not power down or delete any vCloud Networking and Security components or appliances before instructed to do so. VMware recommends to do the upgrade work in a maintenance window as defined by your company.

