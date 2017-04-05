vCNS to NSX Upgrades – T+1 Post-Upgrade Steps

T+1 Post-Upgrade Steps
After the upgrade, do the following:
- Delete the snapshot of the NSX Manager taken before the upgrade.
- Create a current backup of the NSX Manager after the upgrade.
- Check that VIBs have been installed on the hosts.
NSX installs these VIBs:
esxcli software vib get --vibname esx-vxlan esxcli software vib get --vibname esx-vsip
- If Guest Introspection has been installed, also check that this VIB is present on the hosts:
esxcli software vib get --vibname epsec-mux
- Resynchronize the host message bus. VMware advises that all customers perform resync after an upgrade. You can use the following API call to perform the resynchronization on each host.
URL : https://<nsx-mgr-ip>/api/4.0/firewall/forceSync/<host-id> HTTP Method : POST Headers: Authorization : base64encoded value of username password Accept : application/xml Content-Type : application/xml