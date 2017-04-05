vCNS to NSX Upgrades – T+1 Post-Upgrade Steps

T+1 Post-Upgrade Steps

After the upgrade, do the following:

  1. Delete the snapshot of the NSX Manager taken before the upgrade.
  2. Create a current backup of the NSX Manager after the upgrade.
  3. Check that VIBs have been installed on the hosts.

NSX installs these VIBs:

esxcli software vib get --vibname esx-vxlan

esxcli software vib get --vibname esx-vsip
  1. If Guest Introspection has been installed, also check that this VIB is present on the hosts:
esxcli software vib get --vibname epsec-mux
  1. Resynchronize the host message bus. VMware advises that all customers perform resync after an upgrade. You can use the following API call to perform the resynchronization on each host.
URL : https://<nsx-mgr-ip>/api/4.0/firewall/forceSync/<host-id>

HTTP Method : POST 

 Headers: 

Authorization : base64encoded value of username password

Accept : application/xml

Content-Type : application/xml

