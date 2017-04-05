vCNS to NSX Upgrades – vShield Edges to NSX Edges

vShield Edge to NSX Edge Upgrade Steps

In the vSphere Web Client, select Networking & Security > NSX Edges For each NSX Edge instance, double click the edge and check for the following configuration settings before upgrading Click Manage> VPN > L2 VPN and check if L2 VPN is enabled. If it is, take note of the configuration details and then delete all L2 VPN configuration Click Manage> Routing > Static Routes and check if any static routes are missing a next hop setting. If they are, add the next hop before upgrading the NSX Edge For each NSX Edge instance, select Upgrade Version from the Actions menu

After the NSX Edge is upgraded successfully, the Status is Deployed, and the Version column displays the new NSX versionIf the upgrade fails with the error message “Failed to deploy edge appliance,” make sure that the host on which the NSX edge appliance is deployed is connected and not in maintenance mode.

If an Edge fails to upgrade and does not rollback to the old version, click the Redeploy NSX Edge icon and then retry the upgrade

