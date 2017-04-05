vCNS to NSX Upgrades – vShield Endpoint to NSX Guest Introspection

vShield Endpoint to NSX Guest Introspection

  1. The Installation Status column says Upgrade Available.In the Installation tab, click Service Deployments.
  2. Select the Guest Introspection deployment that you want to upgrade.
  3. The Upgrade ( ) icon in the toolbar above the services table is enabled.
  4. Click the Upgrade ( ) icon and follow the UI prompts.

After Guest Introspection is upgraded, the installation status is Succeeded and service status is Up. Guest Introspection service virtual machines are visible in the vCenter Server inventory.

