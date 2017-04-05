vCNS to NSX Upgrades – vShield Manager Upgrade Steps

vShield Manager Upgrade Steps

1. Confirm the steps in 2.1.2 have been actioned.

2. Backup to FTP upgraded vCNS and shut-down the VM.

3. Check Snapshot has been taken of vShield Manager.

4. Check Support Bundle has been taken.

5. Shutdown vShield Manager and check the appliance has 4 vCPU’s and 16GB of memory.

6. Power on vShield Manager.

7. Upload vShield-NSX Upgrade, apply and reboot (upgrade file size is 2.4G!).

8. Check you can login to NSX Manager A once the upgrade has completed.

9. You may need to restart the VC Web Client in order to see the plugin in the vSphere Web Client.

10. Check SSO single sign-on in NSX Manager configuration. May need to re-register.

11. Configure Segment ID’s and Multicast Address (Recorded from vShield Manager).

12. Configure backup to FTP location – take backup of NSX Manager A.

13. Create Snapshot on NSX Manager A.

14. Shutdown NSX Manager A.

15. Deploy new NSX Manager B from OVF with same IP as A.

16. Restore FTP Backup from NSX Manager A.

17. Check vCenter Registration and NSX Manager Login.

18. Check NSX Manager for list of Edges, Logical Switches.

19. Once you are happy connectivity is functioning correctly continue with the upgrade.

For more information in this series please continue on to the next part